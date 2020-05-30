Bitcoin Classic Achieves Market Cap of $25,042.40 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $25,042.40 and approximately $11,569.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00449888 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00107955 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014126 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008574 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

