Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 100.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 100.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $6,961.38 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029023 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019742 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,531.36 or 0.99801096 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070998 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

