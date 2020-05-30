BitTube 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,536.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $9,536.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00710273 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001898 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

