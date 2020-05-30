Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ANFC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $3.00. Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 2,305 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Black Ridge Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Black Ridge Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Black Ridge Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.