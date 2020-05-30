Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ BL traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. 969,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,337. Blackline has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $3,853,292.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,410.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $87,683.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,098.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,589. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Blackline by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackline by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Blackline by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

