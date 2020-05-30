Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.71

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and traded as high as $20.84. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 38,600 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BUI)
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
