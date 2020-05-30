Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.71

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and traded as high as $20.84. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 38,600 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 4th quarter worth about $5,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

