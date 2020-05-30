Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 65.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. 3,728,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Several research firms have commented on BX. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.