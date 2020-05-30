BLAST Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a market capitalization of $28,831.52 and $35.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003993 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000646 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 43,279,606 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

