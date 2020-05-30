B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 376 ($4.95) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 404.21 ($5.32).

Shares of BME traded up GBX 20.30 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 389.70 ($5.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

