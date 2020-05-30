B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BME. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 382.53 ($5.03) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 404.21 ($5.32).

LON:BME traded up GBX 20.30 ($0.27) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 389.70 ($5.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 352.76. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

