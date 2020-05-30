BMO Capital Markets Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $165.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.09.

Shares of VMW traded up $13.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.27. 5,149,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

