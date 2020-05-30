BOOM (BOOM) Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $37,099.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.02057057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026761 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,202,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,171,593 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

