Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,859. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

