Breaker Resources (ASX:BRB) Shares Down 7.5%

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 327,565 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The stock has a market cap of $42.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

Get Breaker Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Sanders purchased 360,000 shares of Breaker Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$77,760.00 ($55,148.94).

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold deposits in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other mineral deposits. As of June 30, 2019, it held approximately 1,035 square kilometers of tenements comprising a granted mining lease at Lake Roe, as well as nine granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application across the Lake Roe, Pinjin, and Ularring Rock Project areas.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Breaker Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaker Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.