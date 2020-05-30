Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 108,305 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 903.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. 3,405,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

