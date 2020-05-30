Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,668 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 1,962,864 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,071,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.12. 3,221,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,354. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

