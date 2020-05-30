Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 80,794 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 19,205,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,821,131. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.