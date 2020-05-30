Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,539 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.44. The company has a market capitalization of $303.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

