Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 61,256 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,233,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,463,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

