Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $9.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,639.42. The stock had a trading volume of 685,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,461.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,721.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,730.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

