Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.18. 6,631,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,669. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

