Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. CWM LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

