Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,670 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.58. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $391.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

