Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,314,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after buying an additional 248,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,347. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

SHW stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $593.85. 419,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,303. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

