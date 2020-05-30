Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $10.96 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,237 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.38. 2,601,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,938. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 153.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

