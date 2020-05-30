Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $13.40 Million Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,826 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of IAA worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,755,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IAA by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in IAA by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAA by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 362,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 102,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $16,438,000.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,497. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.15. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.