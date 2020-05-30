Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $15.14 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of TransUnion worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $152,176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3,167.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 631,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,889,000 after acquiring an additional 628,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after acquiring an additional 586,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $38,465,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,470 shares of company stock valued at $20,560,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

