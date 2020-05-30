Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $17.99 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,944 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,254,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,217,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

