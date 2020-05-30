Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $27.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,322 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

