Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $34.98 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $34,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,237,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.