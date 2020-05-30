Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $38.85 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.85. 5,878,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,595. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average is $278.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $309.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

