Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,429,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.05. 18,008,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,284,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

