Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.90. 3,361,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

