Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 11,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 72,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.33. 8,524,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

