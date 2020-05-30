Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 794,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $37.73. 63,615,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,583,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

