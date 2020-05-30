Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,648 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

