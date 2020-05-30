Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $56,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after buying an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,481. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.76 and a 200-day moving average of $171.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

