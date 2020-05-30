Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.29 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after buying an additional 458,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,550,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,552,000 after purchasing an additional 346,555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,672,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,106,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,723.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,408 shares of company stock worth $19,292,579. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,573. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

