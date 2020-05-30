Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

MRK stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,794,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

