Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,059,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.36. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $216.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,954 shares of company stock worth $7,255,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.