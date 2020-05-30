Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. 32,604,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,686,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

