Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,205 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.32. 5,633,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,443. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

