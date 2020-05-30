Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 80,791 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 79.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $5.31 on Friday, hitting $171.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

