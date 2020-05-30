Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,343,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,759,365. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day moving average of $257.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $367.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $282.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

