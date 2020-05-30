Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $12.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,428.92. 1,818,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,646. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,324.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,336.35. The company has a market capitalization of $967.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

