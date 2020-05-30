Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.55. 13,317,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,615. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.