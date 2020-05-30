Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,510 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,210,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. 5,339,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

