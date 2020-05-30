Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,804 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,804 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,727,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,402,336. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.