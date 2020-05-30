Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,871 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,132 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 746.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,429,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,544 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69.

