Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,624 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after buying an additional 187,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.85. 33,845,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,908,938. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.75. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

